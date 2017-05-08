Bremen High School To Honor Two Fallen Students At Prom

CHICAGO (CBS) — This Friday’s prom at Bremen High School in Midlothian will pay tribute to two students as prom king and queen — students who would’ve graduated this year, but died within the past two years.
Mark Gorman was hit by a car and killed last October; one year before that, Paola Zambrano died of colon cancer in the fall of 2015. It was a student-led effort to honor the two of them, something Gorman’s older brother Jack says brought the Midlothian community together.
Jack added that his brother planned to join the Army after graduating, saying he wanted to serve his country. “But, better than that, he served the community. He put a community together, and brought a community together like none other, and that’s what I’ll always remember him as.”