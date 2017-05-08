Chicago Area Woman Missing In Montana Wilderness

(CBS) – An Oak Park and River Forest High School graduate has vanished during a hiking trip in Montana.
Madeline Connelly, 25, went hiking last Thursday with her dog and never returned, authorities say.
A ground and air search conducted over the weekend in the Great Bear Wilderness turned up nothing.
Connelly’s vehicle was recovered at the trailhead near Essex.
Her family has travelled to the area and is confident she will be found, a relative tells CBS 2, because of Connelly’s extensive experience in the woods.