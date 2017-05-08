Cubs Place Jason Heyward On 10-Day DL; Trade Matt Szczur To Padres

(CBS) The Cubs have placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 6, as he manages a sprained finger on his right hand. The team also traded outfielder Matt Szczur to the Padres in exchange for pitcher Justin Hancock.
Szczur was designated for assignment this past weekend. Hancock is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA in Double-A San Antonio this season.
In place of Heyward, the Cubs have called up pitcher Dylan Floro. The right-hander will be available for Monday’s game with the Rockies. Heyward suffered the injury sliding in Friday’s contest with the Yankees. The Cubs refrained from using Heyward even in Sunday’s 18-inning game with the Yankees, instead utilizing three starting pitchers as pinch hitters.
Floro, 26, is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA with Triple-A Iowa this season. He will provide the Cubs with bullpen help after the staff was overworked in this weekend’s series with the Yankees. Floro made his major league debut last season with the Rays, going 0-1 with a 4.20 ERA in 15 innings of work.
The Cubs’ 40-man roster stands at 39 after selecting the contract of Floro.