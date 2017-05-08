Laptops, Other Electronics May Be Restricted On U.S. Flights To Europe, U.K.

(CBS) – The U.S. government is considering expanding the electronics ban to include flights leaving the United States, CBS News reports.

Gaming tablets, laptop computers — any electronics larger than a smartphone — may need to be checked for certain routes overseas.

“I think it’s a bad idea,” says Kim Hansen.

He flew in from Denmark on business. It is one of many countries that could be affected by an expanded electronics ban.

Flights to Europe and the U.K. could outlaw devices like his laptop in the cabin. His flight home is eight hours. Without his device, that’s the equivalent of losing an entire day of work.

“That is going to affect business travelers,” he says.

The ban is already in effect for U.S.-bound flights from 10 airports in the Middle East and North Africa.

Critics argue moving electronics to checked bags increases the possibility of theft and damage. There’s also the question: Would more lithium ion batteries are in the cargo hold mean more fire risk.

A decision could come later as soon as Wednesday.