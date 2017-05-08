Man Dragged From Car, Killed After Oak Park Carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) — A manhunt was underway in west suburban Oak Park, after a man died when two carjackers dragged him from his car as they sped away.
Around 7 p.m. Sunday, two men stole the victim’s Dodge Challenger near the Jewel grocery store on Roosevelt Road in Oak Park.
Sources said the driver tried to stop the carjacking, and jumped on the vehicle, but was dragged before he fell off, and was fatally injured. The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead.
Police later spotted the stolen car, and began following it. The carjackers bailed out of the car in Chicago, in an alley off the 5500 block of West Monroe.
One carjacker was taken into custody, but the other escaped on foot, sources said. Police K-9s were brought in to try to track down the second carjacker.