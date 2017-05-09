Aurora Man Thanks The Paramedics Who Helped Save Him

(CBS) – It’s not everyday someone has a near death experience and lives to tell about it.
An Aurora man on Tuesday shook the hands of the men and women who saved his life.
Last month, Dan Heineman started feeling bad and was having terrible chest pains.
The 46-year-old says his wife thought he was having a seizure. But when paramedics arrived they knew right away it was a heart attack.
Rescue crews say Heineman’s family performing CPR probably saved his life.
Firefighters also stress the importance of everyone learning CPR.
For Heineman’s part, he says he is taking better care of himself, something he should have been doing earlier.