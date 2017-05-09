The Bernstein Brief: Bookmakers Offer Sobering Reminder To Bears

By Dan Bernstein–

CBSChicago.com senior columnist

(CBS) It has been a whirlwind of activity and attention for the Bears of late, thrusting them into an unusual position as the talk of the NFL after general manager Ryan Pace upended the draft with his brazen and possibly unnecessary trade up for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

So the spotlight has been on them in some unfamiliar ways this time of year, with national reporters describing a rocky relationship between Pace and coach John Fox, as well as the newly conflicted timetables for what has become a stalled rebuilding process. A free agency splash and draft risk at the game’s most significant position have a way of doing that.

And it served to distract from the fact that the Bears are still probably really bad, regardless.

Bovada released its over/under totals for 2017 regular-season wins Monday, and the Bears sit at 5 1/2 — that’s the fourth-lowest total posted, the same as the Rams, a half-game better than the Jets and a game above the Browns and 49ers. No matter how much the Bears are the subject of current conversation, it does nothing to change their lack of receivers, still-bereft defensive secondary or overall roster depth. It also does nothing to change the fact that they’re choosing to rely on Mike Glennon to lead them. The Bears are at the bottom of the league unless something proves otherwise.

A true believer is free to bet the over, while the rest of us will put money on the Bears having Pace’s hand-picked new head coach for 2018.