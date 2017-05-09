Chicago Can No Longer Use Dry Ice To Kill Rats

CHICAGO (CBS) — The city says complaints about rats are up about 30 percent from November to February compared to the same period one year ago.
Dept. of Streets and Sanitation Commissioner, Charles Williams, says it is largely due to the unusual weather. “We had a very mild winter; in fact, it was almost a record winter. So yes, that’s going to create more rodents. Often times if you have a very bad winter, the younger rodents in those burrows don’t survive.”
It’s also thought that more complaints might be due, in part, to new posters the city put up. Chicago had to stop using dry ice, which is placed in borrows and suffocates the rats.
Williams said that method doesn’t work everywhere, but that it is effective in park settings. And added that using dry ice is humane, saying, “You’re putting the rats to sleep permanently.”
The city of Chicago is working with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to resume using dry ice. Williams said he hopes this happens, as the only way to control the rodent population is to kill them.