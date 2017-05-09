Comey Firing: Illinois Officials React To Bombshell

(CBS) – President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey Tuesday was met with stunned reaction from a variety of officials.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin says he’s troubled that Comey’s dismissal could mean the FBI won’t pursue an investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
“Any attempt to stop or undermine this FBI investigation would raise grave constitutional issues. Under these circumstances, I renew my call for an independent counsel and a special commission to fully investigate the Russian interference,” Durbin said in a prepared statement.
U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Wheaton, says Comey was a figure who drew criticism from both sides of the aisle.
“The idea of him being replaced is news to me. Am I surprised by it? Not necessarily,” he tells CBS 2 Political Reporter Derrick Blakley.
He says whoever replaces Comey at the FBI must enjoy the support and confidence of the American public.