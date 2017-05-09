FBI Director James Comey Fired By President Trump

(CBS) — FBI Director James Comey was fired by President Trump on Tuesday.
In a statement from the White House Press Secretary’s Office, “President Trump acted based on clear recommendations of both the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.”
“The FBI is one of our nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” President Trump said in a statement.
The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.
Comey’s firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump’s campaign.
Contributing: Associated Press