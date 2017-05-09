Levine: White Sox Infielder Tim Anderson Still In Development Mode

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — Player development is something unavoidable when moving even the best of talent from the sticks to the Major Leagues. White Sox infielder Tim Anderson is the latest top young player to start that adjustment to the big leagues.

Now in his first full season at the top level of baseball, Anderson was pressed in recent weeks with a $25 million anvil on the top of his shoulders. After a solid four months in the league in 2016, White Sox brass decided that signing their first round draft choice (2013) to a six-year deal was the wisest way to go.

With a full rebuild on the way, Anderson and Yoan Moncada appear to be the faces of the organization over the next five years going forward. But the first 30 games of the season have been difficult for Anderson, 23. He is hitting .209 with a league-leading 7 errors at shortstop. The youngster had made some strides recently hitting .271 with 11 RBI before sitting out Sunday’s game.

Anderson entered the league in June of 2016 and commenced to hit .267 with 11 home runs and 36 RBI.He was impressive in the field making a lot of acrobatic plays and showing athleticism at the position that only a few have.

This year the common ground ball has been an adventure at times for the shortstop. He has missed balls due to a sometimes flat-footed approach.

“He is a human being like anyone else,” Manager Rick Renteria said. “You try to let him know that we are always with him. Everything is different as to what is going on in their lives. We try to keep what is going on with him as private as possible. This is not unique. Their willingness and desire to play well come through. He wants to excel. I think that alone will drive him to improve and get better.”

The good news is that all of Anderson’s woes can be overcome. His work ethic is outstanding and his exterior composer is calm.

“We talked about the time we did the extension with him,” GM Rick Hahn says. “We don’t look at Timmy as a finished product. He is still developing at this level. We even talked about it at the time of the draft. There is a rawness that repetition at every level evens out. We look at him a supremely talented player. Very hard worker and an important part of our future. The fact he went through a rough stretch is not surprising and should serve him well in the long run.”

Anderson has been dropped to seventh in the lineup as of late. He had been batting one or two the first 25 games of the season. The most current move has been done to take some pressure off of the player.

“His first step, first quickness and ability to make adjustments is quite unbelievable,” infield coach Joe McEwing says of Anderson’s defense. “Tim gets in trouble at times when he stays back on the ball and gets flat footed. He can get locked up. When you struggle you find out a lot about a person. We forget he is only four years into playing baseball at any level. He will continue to grow and learn.”

