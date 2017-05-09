Levine: White Sox’s Carlos Rodon Progressing In Rehab

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — The message had been perceived as vague. With Carlos Rondon rehabbing his biceps bursitis injury since March, it has been surmised that the White Sox were being too cautious on the information going forward about the young pitcher’s injury status.

This may be to the cynical view of media types like myself, or indeed a closed-mouth direction the team and player want to pursue. Rodon has not helped anyone really have a good idea about what is going on in his pursuit of returning to the team. He refused to talk to the media on the team’s last homestand.

The White Sox passed on numerous requests for an information update by Rodon. He was not interested in chatting. Certainly, it has been a frustrating three months for Rodon. He is normally very upfront and cooperative.

On Tuesday, the White Sox confirmed that Rodon is back throwing off the mound. That is about all we know at this point.

“We have a tentative schedule in our mind about how things will progress,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “He continues to show progress and we are encouraged.”

Details to the status of Rodon have not been clear ever since spring training. With the White Sox in the process of rebuilding, Rodon, the 2014 first-round pick, is a key piece to the team’s future.

Hahn understands there is some who are suspicious of the whole Rodon handling .

“This organization has a good track record keeping players healthy and being candid,” Hahn said. “We are known for keeping people updated where people are from a physical standpoint. There seemed to be some doubt about how we were handling Carlos, as if we were hiding something.

“I kidded with some of the beat people saying we wish we were on the NHL model of talking about upper or lower body injuries. He continues to progress. I confirmed he is on the mound. I thought the slow program (not pitching in a Cactus league game until March 13th) had served us well in the past. Unfortunately, he got hurt in spring training.”

The White Sox put Rodon on the 60-day disabled list last week. That means he can’t come off the list until May 31.

I asked Hahn 10 days ago about a report that Rodon may not pitch until July. He said that that is pure speculation which comes from outside of the organization.

Rodon did suffer some arm fatigue in 2016. That information came out in March when pitching coach Don Cooper told media members of the Rodon issues in passing. The thought was that Rodon only had a sprained wrist that put him on the DL in mid-summer.

“We can tell he continues to progress,” said Hahn, “but until we get him out on a rehab assignment, it is difficult to give you a return date for him.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.