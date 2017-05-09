NBA Analyst Charles Barkely: I’d Rather Watch NHL Playoffs

CBS Local– Charles Barkley has a job many would consider to be a dream. He’s paid to watch and analyze basketball, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t enjoy another traditional sport. Sir Charles, in one of his standard rants, said that he’d rather watch the NHL playoffs than the NBA playoffs because of the competitive balance.

“Speaking of a Zamboni, thank God for the NHL Playoffs,” said Barkley. “That’s what I would be watching in the back instead of some of these blowouts.”

The narrative for the NBA regular season was that it had all been an exercise in redundancy as it seemed predetermined that, barring major injuries, the NBA Finals would complete the Golden State Warriors-Cleveland Cavaliers trilogy. Thus far in the playoffs, both the Warriors and Cavaliers haven’t lost and haven’t been particularly pushed as most games haven’t been close.

Meanwhile in hockey, games seem to be going into overtime more often than not.

In the Warriors’ eight playoff games, they’ve won by an average of more than 16 points each game. Cleveland’s eight wins have come by an average of 9.5 points per game.