Report: Bulls, Former Benny The Bull Being Sued Over Mascot’s Rambunctiousness

(CBS) The Bulls and the man who formerly portrayed Benny the Bull are being sued for negligence over the mascot’s actions during a 2015 playoff game, the Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday morning.
Rosa Garcia, a food-and-drink server who worked courtside, alleges that Benny the Bull was “running out of control” on the floor when he injured his ankle, and as he was limping off, he pressed his hand on her shoulder, the Tribune reported. The full force of his weight immediately caused a “sharp pain in her left shoulder” and caused a “popping” sound, she alleged, as reported by the Tribune. She suffered a torn left rotator cuff, her lawyer told the Tribune.
The alleged incident occurred during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on May 8, 2015, when Derrick Rose hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Bulls a win over the Cavaliers.
Garcia is seeking more than $50,000 in damages in her lawsuit, which is against team and Barry Anderson, who formerly was Benny the Bull before leaving the gig in summer 2016.
Benny the Bull was named the NBA’s Mascot of the Year in August 2015.