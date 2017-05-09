Bond Set At $4M For Man Charged With Addison Double Murder

(STMW) — Bond was set Tuesday at $4 million, with 10 percent to apply, for a 20-year-old man who has been charged with fatally shooting two people Saturday afternoon in west suburban Addison, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney office.

Jorge L. Vargas is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, according to Addison police.

At 1:14 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired and a traffic crash at Denise Court and Elizabeth Drive, according to police. Once on the scene, officers spotted a vehicle that crashed into a tree on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Inside the vehicle, officers found Kevin Bustos-Garcia, 17; and Alberto Rios, 20, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Bustos-Garcia, of Cortland, was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he died at 2:17 p.m., according to the examiner’s office. Rios, of Villa Park, was also taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle driven by Bustos was parked in front of an apartment where Vargas was, police said. It is alleged that Vargas opened fired on the vehicle from the apartment, striking Bustos and Rios.

Bustos tried to drive off and hit a nearby tree, police said.

Further investigation led authorities to locate Vargas Sunday evening just outside of East St. Louis in Fairmont City, police said.

“The allegations against Mr. Vargas, that he opened fire in the middle of a Saturday afternoon in a residential area, killing two individuals, are completely outrageous and will be met with the full force of the law,” Robert Berlin said in a statement from the state’s attorney office. “While nothing can be done to bring Alberto and Kevin back to those who loved them, the outstanding work of the Addison Police Department will allow us to bring a strong prosecution against the man who allegedly took their lives. I would like to thank Assistant State’s Attorney Steve Knight for his tireless efforts these past few days.”

Vargas’ next court appearance is scheduled for May 22, police said. If convicted of both counts, he will face a mandatory sentence of natural life in prison.

