2 Arrested After Traffic Stop Recovers 2 Guns In Michigan City

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were arrested early Saturday after a trooper conducting a traffic stop recovered two handguns and marijuana in Michigan City, Indiana.

Deonte Miller, 20, has been charged with possession of a firearm without a permit and possession of a firearm with an altered identification, both felonies, according to Indiana State Police. He also faces misdemeanor charges of minor consumption of alcohol and possession of marijuana.

The trooper was on patrol about 1:15 a.m. in Michigan City when he observed a blue Chrysler traveling at 45 mph in a 30 mph zone on Woodland Avenue, police said. He conducted a traffic stop near Coolspring Avenue and detected a strong odor coming from inside the vehicle, which he believed was marijuana.

One of the back seat passengers, identified as Miller, was found to be in possession of a silver Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver with damaged serial numbers, police said. Miller also had a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol in his pants, which had been reported stolen through the Michigan City Police Department.

Mario Ward, 20, who was also sitting in the back seat, was also arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Michigan City, was cited for driving with a suspended license.

Miller and Ward, who both live in Michigan City, were taken to the LaPorte County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. Miller is due in court Tuesday morning, while Ward is scheduled for a May 16 hearing.

