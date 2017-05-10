2 Killed, 8 Wounded In Tuesday Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was among two people killed and eight wounded in shootings Tuesday across the city, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 10:15 p.m. and found a 30-year-old man lying dead on the sidewalk in the 9200 block of South Chappel in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side. He had been shot in the back and head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

The 17-year-old boy was killed and a 22-year-old man was wounded in a shooting at 12:21 p.m. in the South Deering neighborhood on the South Side. They were walking west on 95th Street when two masked males got out of a black SUV heading south on Yates and opened fire, police said. The suspects got back in the SUV and headed east on 95th Street after the shooting.

The teen was shot multiple times in the chest, right leg and right arm and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 1:32 p.m., according to police and the medical examiner’s office. His name has not been released. The man was also shot repeatedly and taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Tuesday’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side. A 28-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 5100 block of South Prairie when someone in a dark-colored vehicle fired shots, striking him in the left leg, police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A 65-year-old man was shot at 8:42 p.m. during an attempted robbery in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side. He was approached by someone in the 10300 block of South Vernon who took out a weapon and announced a robbery, police said. The man was running away when the suspect shot him in the back and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

At 7:11 p.m., a 19-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were both wounded in a North Lawndale neighborhood shooting in the 1800 block of South Kildare on the Southwest Side, police said. The man was shot in the right leg and side, while the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg. Both victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the man was listed in critical condition and the woman was listed in good condition. Police said the shooting appears to have been a drive-by incident.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a 20-year-old man heard gunfire and felt pain in the 4800 block of West Gladys in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said. He was shot in the right arm, chest, abdomen, back, and buttocks and taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.

Two 18-year-old men were wounded in the days first shooting on the Near North Side. The shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Hudson, police said. One man was shot in the left calf and was taken to St. Joseph Hospital, where his condition stabilized. The other man was shot in the leg, and was taken to Northwestern Medical Center, where his condition was also stabilized.

On Monday, a 23-year-old man was killed and at least two other people were wounded in shootings on the city’s South Side.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)