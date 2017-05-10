Aldermen Want To Stop Segregation With Affordable Housing Plan

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several North Side and Northwest Side aldermen say they plan to bring more affordable housing to their wards, to end what they say is continued segregation in the city.
“We’re going to change that acronym ‘NOT in my backyard,’ and we are going to change that to ‘NOW in my backyard,” said 1st Ward Alderman Proco Joe Moreno.
Moreno said it’s not just the South and West sides that need more affordable or subsidized apartments and homes. So, he and at least six other aldermen are pledged to bring more CHA family housing into their wards. WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore has that story.
33rd Ward Alderman Deborah Mell acknowledges some residents, and even some aldermen, resist the efforts.
“Recent efforts to establish affordable housing on the Northwest Side in my collegue’s John Arena’s ward, has exposed widespread, thinly bailed prejudice,” Mell said. “And a general ‘not in my backyard’ perspective masquerading as concerns about density and building height.”
A so-called “Keeping the Promise” fair housing ordinance on segregation has been bottled up in a City Council Committee and these aldermen want a vote.