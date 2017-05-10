David Ross Joins Anthony Rizzo In Launching His Own Cereal

CHICAGO (CBS) — First he was a baseball player, then he was a dancing star. Now retired Cubs catcher David Ross is launching his own breakfast cereal.

“Grandpa Rossy Crunch” will be available exclusively at Jewel-Osco stores in the Chicago area beginning this week.

“David Ross is a remarkable individual both on and off the field and we are honored to partner with him,” said Doug Cygan, president of Jewel-Osco. “Grandpa Rossy Crunch is one more exclusive cereal to Jewel-Osco, and we are certain it’s going to be a hit with our customers.”

The breakfast cereal is described as a frosted corn flakes cereal. The 14-ounce box features a custom illustration of Ross on the front and an illustration of Ross’ recently released autobiography, “Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages,” on the back.

Customers who purchase the cereal will have a chance to enter the “Teammate Sweepstakes” for a chance to win tickets and signed merchandise. The sweepstakes details are listed on the back panel of the cereal box.

“Grandpa Rossy Crunch” is a part of a series of cereals coming to Jewel-Osco stores this year, branded by PLB Sports. Fans can also purchase the cereal on PLB Sports’ website.

As some know, Ross is not the only Cub with his own cereal. First baseman Anthony Rizzo released his own cereal — “Rizzo’s” — last year. The cereal is described as a honey-nut flavored oat cereal.

Rizzo recently unveiled new packaging of his cereal after the Cubs won the 2016 World Series. The box features an illustration of Rizzo’s smiling face after making the last out that won the championship.

The cereal, which helps benefit Rizzo’s charitable foundation, the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, is available both at participating Jewel-Osco stores and at PLB Sports’ website.