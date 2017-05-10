Man Charged In October Shooting On Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old man has been charged with a shooting last Halloween on the Eisenhower Expressway.
Illinois State Police said Allante James Sewell, of Frankfort, has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm for a shooting on the inbound lanes of Interstate 290 near North Avenue.
The victim told police another vehicle pulled up alongside his, and someone in the passenger’s seat began shooting at him. One bullet hit the victim’s driver’s side door, but not him.
Police recovered the slug.
Sewell was arrested Tuesday in Will County, and was being held on an unrelated charge. When he is released, he will be transferred to the DuPage County Jail to be arraigned for the expressway shooting.