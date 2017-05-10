“Better Quality Of Light”: A Stable Energy Solution For Country Ridge Stables

Country Ridge Stables is a state of the art hunter/jumper horse boarding and training facility located in Mundelein, IL.

As a result of their project through the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program, Country Ridge now has improved working conditions, enhanced air quality, created a safer, well-lit working environment and lowered their electric bill by more than 20 percent.

_____________________________________________

“The program helped us save money and brighten up with

a better quality of light; the incentives helped us complete

more work than we could have done on our own.”

_____________________________________________

Originally built in 2006 by the Santowski family as a home for their daughter’s horses; Country Ridge Stables has since evolved into an award winning training facility for riders of all ages and abilities.

One of the veterinarians who treats horses at the stable recommended that the stable owner contact ComEd after experiencing first hand the improvements made at another stable.

A detailed assessment of the facility was conducted. Financial incentives helped offset the costs to install new lighting for the stable’s aisles, hay barn, and arena as well as new LED exterior lighting.

Owner and CEO, Ann Marie Santowski commented that “the arena is nice and bright, which is really nice especially when the winter weather keeps us indoors; it’s almost like being outside! The horses receive even better care since the crew can see and examine the horses much better. No nicks or cuts are missed.”

The assessment revealed that replacing exhaust fans with enhanced ventilation would improve the air quality within the stables and arena. Pipe insulation for the hot water heating system and new ENERGY STAR® certified freezers used to store ice wraps for the horses’ feet could all improve the energy efficiency of the stable as well. These improvements will be installed during a future project.

Just during the 4 months after the completion of the improvements, Country Ridge has decreased their monthly electric bills by an average of 23 percent per month. Their total monthly electrical consumption for the 4 months was reduced by 20 percent when compared to the same period in 2015. The total savings for just these 4 months was $870.62, which is $23.45 greater than the amount of their average monthly electric bill in 2016.

Since the installation, riders and even the horses have noticed the improvements at the facility. Amanda Santowski, a frequent rider, pointed out that “some horses can be sensitive to the shadows in the corners of the arena. The new brighter lights eliminate that from happening. Now we can focus more on our riding since the horse is more comfortable in those areas.”

Newly-lit entryways, with 24-hour emergency lights and an installation of photocells created a safer environment for

the staff. “The path between the arena and hay barn can get quite dark at night,” Ann Marie mentioned, adding that “the new lights make it safer when walking between buildings. Especially when locking up doors or doing security checks.”

Ann Marie is very happy with the improvements to her facility, stating that, “The ComEd Energy Efficiency Program helped us save money and brighten up with a better quality of light; the incentives helped us complete more work than we could have done on our own. And we definitely liked the team. They were very easy to work with and accommodating. Rain, sleet or snow — they were here, all in a day’s work.”

GET STARTED TODAY

Contact a trade ally to schedule your assessment.

Trade allies can be found at

ComEd.com/SmallBiz, by calling 855-433-2700,

or by emailing BusinessEE@ComEd.com

For more tips and inspiration for small business owners,

visit CBS Small Business Pulse Chicago.