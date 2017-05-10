Family Offers $20,000 Reward To Find Missing Schaumburg Woman

CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a missing Schaumburg woman was offering a $20,000 reward for information that helps bring her home.

Sheila Khalili, 27, was expected to return to her parents’ house in Schaumburg on Friday after leaving Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, where she is a nursing student, but she never made it home.

“She just finished her second-to-last semester of nursing school. So that was her dream. She loved it,” her brother Farsheed Khalili said.

Relatives have offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to her safe return.

Kahlili’s family believes there has been foul play. Although police have not been able to confirm that, relatives said it’s very unusual for her not to be in contact for five days.

Police have not been able to locate her car, a white 2016 Toyota Corolla LE with Illinois license plate Z750932. Family attorney Thomas Glasgow said her car’s I-PASS was last used at the toll plaza where Interstate 57 intersects Interstate 294, near Calumet City early Friday.

Her brothers said they’re having a hard time understanding how she disappeared without a trace.

“Our family is not whole without Sheila. She’s just the one that’s always smiling, and getting everyone going, and always bringing some sort of exuberance to the family, and we’re just not whole without her. We’re not complete, and we’re just anxiously anticipating her coming home. Sheila, if you’re out there, we just love you dearly, and we just want to see you come back,” Bobby Khalili said.

The family said they have not had any communication with Sheila since Thursday night, and she hasn’t used her cell phone.

Bourbonnais Police Chief James Phelps said there was an aerial search along I-57 on Tuesday, near where her I-PASS was last used. He said Sheila’s cell phone last pinged on a tower near Bourbonnais and Momence.

Phelps confirmed Sheila was on her way to a friend’s house in the neighboring village of Bradley early Friday. Bourbonnais police have received several tips of possible sightings at different locations, and investigators are reviewing surveillance videos to determine if it was Sheila.

Olivete Nazarne University said SHeila checked out of her residence hall Thursday, turned in the key to her resident assistant, and left campus for summer break.

“Olivet Nazarene University shares in the family’s concern for Sheila’s safety and well-being. Our entire University continues to pray for Sheila’s safe return and reunification with her family,” a university spokesperson said in an email. “The faculty, staff and student body enjoy Sheila’s warm heart and passion for serving others through our nursing program. On Tuesday morning, May 9, hundreds of faculty, staff and students joined together for a prayer vigil for Sheila, her family and the many involved in finding Sheila.”