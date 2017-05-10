GoHardwood Offers Stunning Solid Hardwood Flooring At Budget Friendly Prices

When it comes to flooring, nothing matches the exquisite beauty and dependable durability of solid hardwood floors.

While basic tile flooring may provide your home with average looking floors, solid hardwood flooring provides first class style that exudes sophistication and makes any room in your home truly stand out.

If you want the floors in your home to reflect your unsurpassed taste while providing many years of lasting style, you should seriously consider purchasing solid hardwood flooring from GoHardwood.

What Is Solid Hardwood Flooring?

Just like its name suggests, solid hardwood flooring is flooring that is made out of solid wood. It is a thick type of wood which means it is extremely durable and can provide lasting beauty for many years.

Solid wood flooring is permanently attached to the subfloor in your home, and it works best when nailed over plywood, oriented strand board or wood subfloors.

It works well when used at ground level or above in your home, but it is not recommended for use in the basement because it is known to react negatively to temperature and moisture.

Six Advantages Of Solid Hardwood Flooring

1. They Go With Anything – One great thing about solid hardwood flooring is that they look great with any type of room decor. Even if you are a person who is constantly changing the decorations in your home, you can be certain that a good, solid hardwood floor will go with almost any type of home decorations you choose.

2. Extremely Durable – Solid hardwood floors are known for their durability. Even if you have three rambunctious children and a few pets, solid hardwood floors will maintain their integrity even in the highest traffic areas of your home.

3. Easy To Clean – Unlike carpet and other types of flooring, solid hardwood flooring is very easy to clean. All you have to do is sweep or dry mop a solid hardwood floor in order to keep it looking its best. Even if it gets scratched or scraped, all you have to do is spot clean the damaged area to get out the marks.

4. Brings Visual Appeal To Any Room – Solid hardwood floors bring instant visual appeal to any room in your home. They add a warmth and comfort that will be welcoming and inviting to your family and any guests you invite over.

5. Long Lasting – While the initial cost of applying solid hardwood flooring can be a bit more expensive than other types of flooring, you will save money in the long run because it will last for many years. While tile may need to be replaced every few years, especially in high traffic areas, hardwood floors can last a lifetime with very low maintenance. This can save you tons of money in the long run.

6. Increase The Value Of Your Home – Solid hardwood floors can drastically increase the value of your home. Even if you don’t plan on selling your home in the near future, you can be certain that solid hardwood flooring will only increase the value of your home as the years go by. Your home is a major investment, so why not protect your investment with solid hardwood flooring?

Three Different Species Of Solid Hardwood Floors Available At GoHardwood

1. Brazilian (Exotic) Hardwood – At GoHardwood, we have a huge selection of Brazilian hardwoods to choose from. Perhaps one of the most beautiful types of solid hardwood flooring available today, our Brazilian hardwoods include Brazilian Cherry (Jatoba), Brazilian Oak (Tauari), Brazilian Chestnut (Sucupira), Brazilian Redwood, Brazilian Teak (Cumaru), Brazilian Tigerwood (Koa), and Brazilian Walnut (Ipe).

2. Hickory Hardwood – This is the hardiest of the American hardwoods, as well as the hardest and the heaviest. If the floors in your home routinely take a beating, solid hickory hardwood is your best bet to take anything you can throw at it.

3. Oak Hardwood – At GoHardwood, we offer an extensive selection of Red and white Oak solid hardwood flooring. It is among our most popular selling hardwood flooring, and you can find this type of flooring at a truly affordable price.

The GoHardwood Difference

Originally selling carpet and blinds when we first opened in 1985, GoHardwood has evolved into a seller of high quality solid hardwood flooring.

In 2013, we began forming relationships with the best Brazilian hardwood flooring mills so that we could bring you, our valued customer, the greatest selection of beautiful solid hardwood flooring at budget friendly prices.

Unlike other flooring companies, we have cut out the middleman so that we can bring you these beautiful floors at an affordable price. We value our customers, and we hope you choose us for your home flooring needs.

