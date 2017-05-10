Evidence From Hinsdale Woman’s Death Sent To FBI

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hinsdale police said they’re making progress in the investigation into the apparent murder of a 51-year old woman last week, and have sent some evidence to the FBI for analysis.
A family member found Urban’s body on May 4 inside the home she shared with her two children.
Police Chief Kevin Simpson said ample physical evidence has been collected from Urban’s home in the 700 block of Town Place. Interviews with Urban’s friends and associates are generating more leads for investigators to follow, according to Simpson.
Several of Urban’s electronic devices have been turned over to the FBI computer forensics lab for analysis.
“Identifying the person or persons responsible for Ms. Urban’s homicide is our number one priority,” Simpson said in a press release. “We continue to follow up on tips, pursue new leads and are eager to see the results of analysis of physical and computer evidence that we submitted to experts for their review.”
DuPage County officials have said Urban suffered wounds consistent with blunt force trauma, but a final ruling on the cause and manner of death has not yet been made.
Anyone with information on the case should call Hinsdale police at 630-789-7070.