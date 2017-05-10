Missing River Forest Woman Found Alive After Hiking In Montana

CHICAGO (CBS) — A River Forest woman, who had been missing after going on a hike in Montana, has been found alive, according to family members.

Madeline Connelly, 23, hadn’t been seen since Thursday, when she left for a seven-mile hike with her dog, Mogie, in the Great Bear Wilderness area near Glacier National Park.

According to KPAX-TV, Conelly was treated at Kalispell Regional Medical Center and released and was reunited with her family.

The dog was also located alive.

Teams from Two Bear Air Rescue had been looking for Connelly and a company representative also confirmed Conelly was found alive, as was her dog.

Earlier in the search, her car was found near the trailhead, and investigators had initially found her tracks.

Searchers had been working day and night to find Connelly, a graduate of Oak Park-River Forest High School.

Her uncle said earlier this week that the family had great faith she would be found safe.

“We’re very positive,” Michael Connelly said. “They’re treating this as a rescue, not as a recovery, and there have been no signs of any torn clothing, or blood, or anything like that. So they’re treating it as if she’s out there.”