Puppies Traveled By Uber To Offices Around Chicago To Promote Adoption

CHICAGO (CBS) — Imagine breaking up a mid-week workday with a visit from puppies.

Well that is exactly what happened Wednesday in Chicago, as puppies from the Anti-Cruelty Society were transported by Uber from office to office with the hope that somebody would adopt them. WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

Here’s how it worked: Companies could use the Uber app to request playtime with one of the puppies from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Once accepted, the company pays $30, with the proceeds going to Anti-Cruelty, in exchange, puppies will break up the monotony of your work day for 15 minutes. The event comes in celebration of National Pet Week.

WBBM rode the elevator with two puppies as they were arriving at Olson Public Relations in the West Loop.

The two puppies came on a transport from the South. The Anti-Cruelty Society receives many puppies on transports from Southern shelters, to avoid overcrowding and euthanasia.

“They’re named Mike and Will, but they’re girls. She’s a sleeper. She likes to nap a little. And Will’s a kisser. She likes to kiss a lot,” said a representative from the Anti-Cruelty Society.

Employees at Olson patiently waited for the puppies to arrive.

“The puppies are here!” employees squealed in delight.

The puppies were held and handed from person to person. And some people were thinking about adopting, like Katie Kaidan.

“I wasn’t, until this moment,” she said.

Mike and Will are named after characters in the TV series “Stranger Things.”

Last year, Anti-Cruelty said 10 puppies made the rounds and all 10 got adopted.