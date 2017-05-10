Republican Hultgren: Comey Firing Concerning

(CBS) — A west suburban Republican congressman says he questions the timing of now-former FBI Director’s James Comey’s dismissal.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren of Plano can’t seem to find anything good to say about President Trump’s firing of Comey on Tuesday, despite the explanations the White House has offered.
If Comey had been fired three months ago, when there were other changes going on in the Trump Administration, it would have been understandable, Hultgren says.
Now, he adds, the timing seems questionable.
Hultgren says he wants answers about Russia’s involvement in our elections.
“I want to get real answers of what their involvement was,” he says.
Congressman Hultgren says the investigation into whether anyone in the Trump campaign acted in concert with the Russians needs to continue in whatever way will preserve its credibility.
He’s open to the idea of a special prosecutor but says he also thinks the congressional probes are under good leadership.