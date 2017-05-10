Police Search For Driver In Wadsworth Fatal Hit-And-Run

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the driver of a fatal hit-and-run in the far Northwest suburbs.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot has more from the scene.

The 54-year-old man from unincorporated Lake Bluff was walking on the southbound shoulder of Route 41 near Hanssen Road, in Wadsworth.

“He didn’t stop. He kept going,” said Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran.

A person driving a truck hit the man. He died at the scene. Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran said the drive had to know he hit someone.

CBS: The thought that someone could just hit a person and just keep going like that?

“No question. I mean, you left part of your vehicle there,” Curran said.

Curran said investigators believe the truck was a silver, 2004-2008 Ford F-150 pickup.

“Part of the headlamp was left, silver paint, so we have a good idea on the vehicle,” Curran said.

CBS: I would assume you’re reaching out to different body shops.

“Right. We put a ‘be on the lookout’ as you know, body shop’s report. Have to take the VIN number into account,” Curran said. “We’re working hard to try to trace this vehicle down.”

The Lake County Sheriff wants anyone seeing a truck matching the description with front bumper and front headlight damage to contact them.

The Lake County coroner’s office plans to release the identity of the 54-year-old man on Thursday. Some of his family has yet to be notified.

The medical examiner’s office said preliminary autopsy results show the man died from traumatic injuries.