Boy, 4, Shot And Killed In East Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 4-year-old boy was killed when he was shot in the neck early Thursday in East Chicago, Indiana.
The Lake County Coroner’s office said 4-year-old Garrion was shot once in the neck area around midnight in the 3500 block of Guthrie Street in East Chicago. His grandmother said Garrion lives there with his mother. Glover was pronounced dead shortly after 3 a.m. at St. Catherine Hospital.
Police have not released any information regarding the circumstances of the shooting, but Garrion’s grandmother said he apparently woke up in the middle of the night, found a gun that was in the home, and shot himself. She said Garrion loved toy guns, and probably believed he thought he was playing with a toy.
The grandmother said the boy’s mother told her she woke up to the sound of the gunshot, and went into Garrion’s room, and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to the hospital, but didn’t make it.
Garrion’s grandmother said the boy’s father was killed in a homicide at the same apartment complex two years ago. She said many residents there do not feel safe, and own guns for protection.
It was not immediately clear who owned the gun that killed Garrion, or where he found it.