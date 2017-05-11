Blackhawks Sign Richard Panik To 2-Year Extension

(CBS) The Blackhawks have signed forward Richard Panik to a two-year extension through the 2018-’19 season, they announced Thursday morning.
The 26-year-old Panik set career highs with 22 goals and 22 assists last season while playing in all 82 games.
“Richard made tremendous strides this past year, and we were pleased with the consistency he showed throughout the season,” general manager Stan Bowman said in a statement. “We are looking forward to having him in Chicago for the next two seasons.”
A second-round pick of the Lightning in 2009, Panik was acquired by the Blackhawks in a January 2016 trade with the Maple Leafs.