Trubisky Delivers On Promise To Pace, Driving Beat-Up Car To Halas Hall

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) When Mitchell Trubisky met with the Bears’ brass for dinner in Chapel Hill, he walked out to a beat-up old car from his grandmother. It’s an old Toyota with 170,000 miles on it.

When Ryan Pace saw the car, he learned a little something about Trubisky. So the night the Bears moved up a spot to make the surprising selection of Trubisky second overall, Pace made the quarterback promise he would drive that car from Chapel Hill to Lake Forest.

“I don’t care if you have to change the engine but you’ve got to keep the shell,” Pace had said to Trubisky.

Sure enough, Trubisky arrived Thursday at Halas Hall in his beat-up Toyota. Initially, he wasn’t sure it could even make the drive that far.

Ryan Pace made Tru promise he'd drive his car, formerly grandma's car, to Halas Hall. The kid kept his promise. pic.twitter.com/Lxil2nJkiB — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 11, 2017

Trubisky is in town for Bears rookie minicamp, which begins Friday at Halas Hall. It’s the beginning for the young quarterback touted as the franchise’s future. The Bears are planning to start veteran Mike Glennon this season at quarterback. Trubisky will split reps as he develops this season.

As for that old car? Trubisky doesn’t plan to ditch it just yet.

“I’m a very simple person,” Trubisky said. “That’s who I’ve always been, that’s how I was raised, to be conservative and stick to who I am. That’s who I’m going to be.”

