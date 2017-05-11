Cook ME’s Office Starts ‘Missing Persons Day’

(CBS) — The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office is hosting the first “Missing Persons Day” to help people find their missing loved ones — some of them who have been gone for decades.

WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

On May 20, Keith Liggins turns 50 years old.

And on that day, his sister Rochelle will be at the medical examiner’s trying again to find out what happened to him.

Keith Liggins has been missing since the early ’90s.

“He had the most beautiful smile. He was a comedian. He loved playing jokes. He played basketball. He was a lady’s man,” the sibling says.

He had a daughter, who is now 28. He has two grandsons.

Cook County is asking people with missing loved ones to give DNA samples and bring any records that might help.

“The only thing I have to bring is pictures. The pictures that we have of him,” Rochelle says.