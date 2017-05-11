Police Seek Teen Who Robbed Two Passengers On CTA Trains

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police were searching for a teenage girl suspected of robbing at least two people on CTA trains on the Near West Side in the middle of the day.

Investigators have released surveillance images of the girl, and were asking for help identifying her.

Police said she has mugged at least two people on trains at the Ashland stop for the Green and Pink lines. In both robberies, she approached riders sitting on trains at the Ashland stop, forcefully ripped property out of their hands, and then sprinted off the train before the doors closed.

Both incidents happened in broad daylight on May 4 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Investigators believe the robber is about 17 years old.

Train riders were shaking their heads about the robberies Thursday morning, especially because the suspect is so young.

“The people that got to that position, they’re just doing anything and everything. I know that now. I think about that. So you have to be aware of whoever you’re around, I know that. I noticed that. It doesn’t matter,” one man said. “I’m normally here with a couple of people. They’re not here today, but when it’s somebody who I haven’t noticed before, you just watch your surroundings.”

Police were hoping surveillance images of the suspect would lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.