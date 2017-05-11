Girl’s Soccer Scholarship Continues 23 Years After Fatal Accident

CHICAGO (CBS) — One family has turned their grief into help for other people.

Twenty-three years after a fatal accident on a school soccer field in Frankfort, the scholarship in memory of the young victim is still going strong. WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

It was in March of 1994 when 14-year-old Michele Bingham and other girls were hit by an out-of-control car on the soccer field at Lincoln-Way East High School.

Two girls were injured. Michele died.

That day is still on the minds of students and parents. Especially Michele’s close friends.

“It was a hard thing. She still to this day feels that guilt – that, ‘If I was there I could’ve stopped it.'”

Veva Doogan’s daughter, Betsy was Michele’s friend.

She also became a recipient of the scholarship in Michele’s name – and now teaches at the school.

Doogan said over the years the scholarship fund has given out more than $100,000 to graduating female players on the Lincoln-Way East soccer team.

“It’s a fantastic thing that, all these years later, it’s continuing. And hopefully we can continue it for a long time.”

This year’s scholarships will be given out next Wednesday.