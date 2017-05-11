Governor Rauner Booed At Chicago State Commencement

By Ed Marshall

CHICAGO (CBS) — Governor Bruce Rauner was met with jeers and four-letter expletives from college grads at Chicago State’s commencement ceremony on Thursday.

Chicago State has had to lay off 400 workers in the last year due to the absence of a state budget.

Rauner was in full academic dress when he was introduced. Then the boos, insults and epithets rained down from the student body.

A handful of angry young men rose from their seats to shout unprintable four-letter insults.

The outbursts lasted for about half of Rauner’s nearly two-minute introduction.

Unlike President Trump’s Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos who was shouted down by black college grads yesterday, Rauner wasn’t the main speaker.

That was WVON-radio owner Melody Spann Cooper, who tossed Rauner a much-needed lifeline.

She told he same boisterous grads that the two had chatted prior to her speech and she now believes, “Rauner will get this thing fixed.”

There was a smattering of applause.