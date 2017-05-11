Hammond, Ind. Public Pools Not Ready For Summer

(CBS) — Summer might not be the same this year in Hammond, Ind. because the city’s public pools are in such disrepair they won’t be open for swimmers.
On Wednesday, Hammond’s mayor announced the city’s four public swimming pools would remain closed this year because of safety concerns.
CBS 2 found a variety of apparent problems at some pool sites, including rust and large cracks.
City officials say three of the pools were built in 1954 and one in 1978. Each would require nearly $1 million in immediate repairs.
The mayor said there has been declining attendance at the regular pools, while Wolf Lake Splash Pad has proven more popular.
He says that site and Lakefront Park will provide water relief in the near term.