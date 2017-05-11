Girl, 16, Missing Since Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police were searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday, when she did not return home from school.
Kierra Gardner was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday near 87th and Aberdeen, according to her mother, Kim Harviley.
Police and Harviley said Kierra was last seen wearing her school uniform, a navy sweatshirt, khaki pants, and black shoes. She also might be carrying a gray and pink backpack.
Kierra is a 5-foot-3, 112-pound black girl; with long black hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion, according to police.
Anyone with information on Kierra’s whereabouts should call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8385.