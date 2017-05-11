Police Release Picture Of SUV In Southwest Side Hit-And-Run

May 11, 2017 8:08 PM
(CBS) – Chicago police are asking for help in solving a Southwest Side hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian critically injured last month.

The 28-year-old victim was crossing the street in the 5400 block of South Pulaski April 19 around 11 p.m. when an SUV struck him and continued travelling northbound.

The driver of this SUV is sought in an April 19 hit-and-run. (Chicago Police)

The vehicle is a dark, mid-sized Honda CR-V, say police, who released a surveillance image.

Anyone with information is asked to call (312) 745-4521.

No further information was provided about the pedestrian, who received critical injuries.

