Police Release Picture Of SUV In Southwest Side Hit-And-Run

(CBS) – Chicago police are asking for help in solving a Southwest Side hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian critically injured last month.
The 28-year-old victim was crossing the street in the 5400 block of South Pulaski April 19 around 11 p.m. when an SUV struck him and continued travelling northbound.
The vehicle is a dark, mid-sized Honda CR-V, say police, who released a surveillance image.
Anyone with information is asked to call (312) 745-4521.
No further information was provided about the pedestrian, who received critical injuries.