President Trump On Stephen Colbert: ‘No-Talent Guy’

(CBS) – President Donald Trump has told Time magazine what he thinks of CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert, who made waves early this month with a jaw-dropping political joke at Trump’s expense.
Not surprisingly, the commander-in-chief is not a fan.
“You see a no-talent guy like Colbert. There’s nothing funny about what he says. And what he says is filthy,” Trump told Time magazine in an extended interview published Thursday. The interview occurred Monday.
“The guy was dying. By the way they were going to take him off television, then he started attacking me and he started doing better,” Trump was quoted as saying.
Colbert – no fan of Trump’s — lashed out at the president May 1 with an extremely blue joke involving the Republican and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The joke generated controversy, with some saying it was beyond the pale.
Colbert, an actor and comedian who studied at Northwestern University, has not backed down.