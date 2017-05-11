Prospect Heights Police Search For 4 Men Involved In Attempted Kidnapping

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Prospect Heights seek four men who eluded them late Tuesday afternoon after the men apparently tried to kidnap someone off the street.

It was around 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when the detectives spotted a black, late model Chevy Traverse stopped with its rear hatch open near Milwaukee Avenue and Apple Drive. WBBM’s Bob Roberts reports.

The officers then saw four men arguing with a pedestrian, and then dragging the man towards their Traverse.

“A verbal confrontation started that turned physical, and they saw them try to force him into the rear hatch that has been opened,” said Prospect Heights Police spokesperson Stephanie Conboy.

When the detectives identified themselves, the four men jumped back into their car and rode off.

One of the detectives stepped in front of the vehicle to try to stop the men from driving off, but the driver accelerated forward, “almost striking one of our officers,” Conboy said.

Conboy said other patrol officers tried to chase.

“And they called it off when it was deemed too dangerous.”

No one was injured.

Police believe the incident could be related to ongoing street gang activity in the area.

The car was last seen heading north on Wolf Road. The Chevy Traverse has a partial license plate of ZX.