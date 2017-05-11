Report: Bears To Host WR Victor Cruz On Monday Visit

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears will host veteran receiver Victor Cruz on a visit at Halas Hall on Monday, according to Kim Jones of NFL Network.
Cruz is also set to visit with the Jaguars on May 23. Jacksonville’s organization is run by his former coach with the Giants, Tom Coughlin.
The 30-year-old Cruz was released by the Giants this offseason but hasn’t drawn much interest since. After missing the entire 2015 season with an injury, Cruz played in 15 games last season, recording 39 catches for 586 yards and a touchdown.
Cruz posted his best seasons in 2011 and 2012, recording a combined 168 catches for 2,628 yards and 19 touchdowns.
The Bears on Thursday released four players, including veteran receiver Eddie Royal. After losing Alshon Jeffery in free agency, the team has added Kendall Wright, Markus Wheaton and Reuben Randle, a former teammate to Cruz in New York.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.