The incident happened at Grand and May around 7 p.m. White’s girlfriend was alone at the time when the car – a Maserati – was stolen.
‘Bump-And-Steal’ Ruse Nets Maserati Of Bears’ Kevin White

May 11, 2017 10:03 PM
(CBS) — A luxury vehicle belonging to Chicago Bears receiver Kevin White was stolen during a fake accident scheme Thursday night in the West Town neighborhood.

It’s the latest in a cluster of so-called “bump-and-runs” – or, in this case, bump and steal – in which car thieves strike another vehicle, divert the driver’s attention and zoom off with the other person’s car.

Sources confirm the 26-year-old victim who was in the luxury car is the girlfriend of White, the Bears’ first-round 2015 NFL draft selection.

The girlfriend was unharmed.

“She looked okay, but I’m sure she was startled,” witness Angel Prado tells CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov.

 

 

