2 Killed, 3 Wounded In Wednesday Shootings In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed and at least three others were wounded in shootings Wednesday on the city’s South and West sides.

One person was shot and killed shortly after 2:45 p.m. in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood. The male victim, whose age was not immediately known, was in the 3800 block of West Ogden when a black vehicle pulled up, and two people got out from the back and opened fire. The vehicle then drove away. He was shot in the head and chest, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:11 p.m., according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

At 8:52 a.m., a male walked up to 30-year-old Derrick Nelson and opened fire while he was standing at the corner of 13th Street and Independence Boulevard in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, authorities said. Nelson was shot once in the head, once in each arm and multiple times in the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:28 a.m. He lived in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Wednesday’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 9:50 p.m. in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. A 29-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 400 block of West 119th Street when he heard gunshots and was struck in this chest, abdomen and right shoulder, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the head about 5 p.m. while he was driving a black Chevrolet Impala in the 8500 block of South Carpenter in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, police said. The man then crashed the car into a gate and ran away. He was later taken by Chicago Fire Department paramedics to Christ Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

The day’s first nonfatal shooting happened at 11:32 a.m. when a man shot a suspect who was trying to carjack him in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 29-year-old man was standing outside his vehicle in the 5300 block of South Pulaski when he was approached by two males, one of whom was armed with a handgun, who demanded his keys, police said. The victim, who has a valid concealed carry license, pulled out a weapon and fired, striking one of the suspects. The suspect, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the groin and taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center, police said. The other suspect ran away but was later taken into custody. A weapon was recovered and charges were pending Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy was among two people killed and eight wounded in shootings across Chicago.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)