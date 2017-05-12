One Injured In East Chatham Apartment Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters rescued a man from a fire in an East Chatham neighborhood apartment building early Friday morning.
The fire was contained to one unit of a courtyard apartment building at 81st and Drexel.
Frank Lawrence lives there with his brother, Charles, who was the only person injured. Charles was taken to Jackson Park Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and burns on his hands and feet, after firefighters pulled him out of the first floor apartment.
“It was a complete blaze,” Frank Lawrence said. “I had the gate on. I had to get the lock off on my knees and crawl out.”
Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Tim Walsh said crews originally were told the fire was in a building one block west, but firefighters quickly found the right location.
“There were some reports initially that children were trapped inside the building, and when we did our searches, we were able to get everybody out no problem. Nobody was trapped,” he said.
The fire was contained to the Lawrences’ apartment, but other units in the building sustained smoke damage.
The American Red Cross was helping people who live in at least three of the apartments.