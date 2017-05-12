Bob Newhart Credits Chicago For His ‘Twisted Way Of Looking At Life’

(CBS) – One of television’s legendary funnymen is still going strong at 88.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole sits down with Chicago’s Bob Newhart, who is keeping things fresh for a whole new audience.

He says he owes a debt to Chicago.

“There’s something about the Midwest, there’s something about values,” he says.

Fans are still flocking to the side of the 87-year-old. He spoke at a Salvation Army fundraiser Friday.

“Bob Newhart is the great expression of wholesome Chicago comedy, but insightful all at the same time,” admirer Bob Bernardoni says.

Born in the Austin neighborhood, Newhart graduated from St. Ignatius and Loyola University. He started professional life as an accountant in the Chicago market, but it didn’t last long.

“I think it gave me the somewhat twisted way I have of looking at life. I think I’m indebted to the Jesuits for that,” Newhart says.

In the 1970s, “The Bob Newhart Show” was a trend-setting situation comedy set in Chicago. Forty years later, he won his first Emmy playing Prof. Proton on CBS’s “Big Bang Theory.”

“It’s much faster now,” Newhart says of humor.

“On The Newhart Show we took a minute and a half to set up this joke.”