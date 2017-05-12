Denard Robinson To Try Out At Bears Rookie Minicamp

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) Denard Robinson, the former standout quarterback at Michigan, will be among tryout players working at the Bears’ weekend rookie minicamp.
Robinson, 26, has played four seasons as running back with the Jaguars. He played 13 games last season, averaging 3.5 yards on 41 carries.
Robinson converted from quarterback to running back with the Jaguars. He was an All-American at Michigan in 2010 and a two-time All-Big Ten quarterback.
Robinson’s best season in the NFL came in 2014, when he rushed for 582 yards and four touchdowns on 135 carries.
Veteran receiver Titus Davis, who abruptly retired last August, will also be among those attending the Bears’ rookie minicamp.
