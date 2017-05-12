Dowell Loggains ‘Perfectly Ready’ For Jay Cutler To Judge Bears’ Offense As Analyst

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears promoted Dowell Loggains to the role of offensive coordinator because of their belief in how he could develop Jay Cutler in his offense.

Soon, Cutler will be evaluating Loggains’ offense as an analyst for FOX. He could even get the Bears’ season opener against the Falcons in Week 1.

“I’m perfectly ready for Jay to criticize our offense,” Loggains joked. “I’ll hear it before you guys do through text message. I think he’s going to be wonderful. Jay’s an extremely talented person. He’s a smart person. Jay will be successful in whatever he chooses to do and I think he’s going to do a wonderful job.”

Cutler has retired from the NFL after eight seasons leading the Bears. His decision came after a lack of interest to sign him around the league.

Instead of signing as a backup, Cutler opted to step away from the field and into the broadcast booth.

“I think Jay was really content on the decision he made and what he’s doing,” Loggains said, “and I think that was the path that he was very comfortable going down.”

