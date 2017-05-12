Man Found Shot To Death In Car In East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was fatally shot early Friday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.
Officers responding to a call of shots fired at 2:52 a.m. in the 100 block of North California found the 32-year-old slumped inside a vehicle in the 100 block of North California, police said.
The man had suffered three gunshot wounds to the head, and more to the back. He was dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody for the shooting.
