Englewood Unveils New Neighborhood Sign, Hopes For Positive Future

CHICAGO (CBS) — Englewood unveiled Friday a new community sign to try to erase images of the past.
Englewood, long synonymous with violent crime, has put up a new sign reading “Welcome to Englewood” with the theory that a positive approach, yields positive results. WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
“It’s not about the show. It’s about doing what needs to be done. All right?” said Raymond Carroll.
Raymond Carroll’s daughter and her children live in Englewood. He is skeptical that things will change quickly enough.
But lifelong Englewood resident and Neighborhood Housing Services Coordinator, Rashanah Baldwin said there is good in Englewood.
“Trying to change that history. Trying to recreate that history that existed when my mom, back in the ’60s and the ’50s, Englewood was a booming community. Middle class. Black as well. Blacks and Caucasians lived in this community,” Baldwin said. “I want to restore it back to that. That’s what the hope and the goal is with this sign.”
The welcome sign is at the corner of 63rd and Yale.