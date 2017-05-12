At Issue: Congressman Hultgren Discusses The American Health Care Act

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban Republican Congressman admits the Senate will likely make changes in the HealthCare bill passed by the House this month, but he said even the current bill is better for the public than so-called Obamacare.
Critics said the American Health Care Act, in its present form, could sharply raise premiums for people with pre-existing conditions, among other problems. Plano Republican Congressman Randy Hultgren said that’s just not true. WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
“As you read through the bill it’s pretty clear that literally over and over again it says, people with pre-existing conditions will be covered, that they can have significant increases in their premiums,” Hultgren said.
Still he admits, premiums may go up for everyone, as they would under the Affordable Care Act.
“Ultimately the goal is, let’s build up marketplaces for people to have good choices and get the coverage they need, to make sure they can truly see the doctor they want to see and ultimately, over time have premiums come down,” Hultgren said.
